All you need is faith, trust and a little pixie dust!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 26th, 2018 at 3:38 pm

In the last 10 years, we as a channel are airing a number of TV shows and aiming at capturing emotions perfectly. Be it fiction or non-fiction, one thing that’s common in these shows is the beauty of trust. In the shows over the years, we’ve shown trust in relations that are not only relatable but also the ones that make your hearts smile. Be it a couple in love, friends, sisters consoling each other or a son standing by his father, here's an emotion to swear by today, tomorrow and forever.

Trust a.k.a bharosa is the best kind of love after all, right?

 

#1 Bepannaah

 

_MG_0072

 

 

#2 Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

 

IMG_6160

 

 

#3 Shakti

 

IMG_9051

 

 

#4 Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

 

DSC_2366

 

 

#5 Naagin 3

 

IMG_8023

 

 

 

﻿

