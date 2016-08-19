Dark horse of JDJ9, Arjun Bijlani has got a wonderful tollywood style up his yellow sleeve. This Saturday, our ever smiling Arjun will use all the critical feedback that he got during his past performances and churn out a fantastic and a highly entertaining act.

The costumes that fit the style of the song will bring out his character as a performer and if you keep hooting throughout, it will be just about the right kind of reaction.

With the perfect amount of energy and enthusiasm, Arjun will prove it that ‘Yanna Rascala Mind It’

Do not miss out on his performance tomorrow at 10PM on JDJ9.