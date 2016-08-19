Arjun's Tapori Dhamaal on JDJ9

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on August 19th, 2016 at 3:24 pm

Dark horse of JDJ9, Arjun Bijlani has got a wonderful tollywood style up his yellow sleeve.  This Saturday, our ever smiling Arjun will use all the critical feedback that he got during his past performances and churn out a fantastic and a highly entertaining act.

IMG_0930
IMG_0935

The costumes that fit the style of the song will bring out his character as a performer and if you keep hooting throughout, it will be just about the right kind of reaction.

IMG_0943

 

IMG_0946

With the perfect amount of energy and enthusiasm, Arjun will prove it that ‘Yanna Rascala Mind It’

IMG_0972
Do not miss out on his performance tomorrow at 10PM on JDJ9.

 

 

 


﻿

