Big Boss Season 12 ke pehle nominations!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 19th, 2018 at 6:27 pm

Each day is better than the previous day in the Bigg Boss house. From upbeat wake up songs to competition intensifying gradually, this season promises you a ride of emotions. While we see tiny arguments making its way into the house, what cannot be missed are the brewed bonding sessions between the contestants. Amidst all the drama, you have Deepak Thakur who promises you entertainment like none other. Watch!

 

 

 

Adding on to the fun, day 3 also calls for the season’s first-ever nominations. After multiple rounds of discussions, planning, and plotting, the housemates chose the nominations of the week. Who do you think is getting evicted this weekend?

 

With the increasing competition and challenged friendships, how does week 1 end in the house?

Find out on Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS

