posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 25th, 2018 at 7:43 pm

The atmosphere in the Bigg Boss house has changed ever since the nominations! The wakeup call for contestants tonight hint at the upcoming luxury budget task which FYI will also have an effect on this week’s captain. Intense, right? The task titled “Samudri Lootere” will involve celebrity contestant owning a golden ring and will also be prisoners to the jodis. The jodis will have to torture them to a level where they surrender and hand over the golden ring to the jodi’s. Kriti and Roshmi will be the ‘Sanchalak’ of the task while on the other hand, we will see Sreesanth guiding and supporting his celebrity team.

After losing the luxury budget task last week, it is important for the team to win this, but will they? Stay glued to Bigg Boss like you’ll do every night at 9 pm for endless scoops!