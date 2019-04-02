Dhanak is let down by Raghu again?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 2nd, 2019

On Gathbandhan this week, we see Dhanak recovering slowly. Looking at a caring Raghu, Savi notices that Raghu isn’t doing much of her work. Looking at this, Savi takes a promise from Raghu that he will go and take hafta this week to help his maai. On learning about this, Dhanak stops Raghu and tells him that if he does so, she will leave the house and go. Later, we see Raghu coming home with a bag full of firauti. Savi is happy to see this, however, Dhanak is upset and is packing her bags. Will she leave Raghu and go away?

 

_DSC4213

 

 

Going forward, it’s Dhanak and Raghu’s first Gudi Padwa together, where the duo is seen performing the rituals. Here’s when Nilima, a person called by Savi enters to create problems in her professional life. Will Dhanak be able to sense something fishy here?

 

_DSC4420

 

Tune in to Gathbandhan from Monday to Friday at 9 pm to know more!

