posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 13th, 2018 at 2:58 pm

Weekend ka Vaar is back which means, Salman Khan is back with a package full of laughter, questions and unlimited entertainment. Tonight also gets better when the gorgeous Kajol joins us for weekend ka vaar. Excited? Yes? Well, here's what you can expect tonight! To start off with, Salman Khan treats her to a fun trivia which includes a couple of fun questions along with getting Kajol to work on a puzzle. She is then also sent in to the house where the contestants are seen bringing their Bollywood side out. Don’t miss the ultimate DDLJ performance by Deepak and Urvashi, also, a seductive dance performance by Shivashish and Jasleen.

Moving on, Kajol also asks them to name one contestant who according to them is the weakest amongst all. Who names whom? Now that’s something you’d not want to miss.

We will also see Salman Khan questioning Dipika about her decision to vote for Sree. Will her answer convince Salman? Will the house members throw allegations at her again?