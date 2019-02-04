Kesari in trouble?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 4th, 2019 at 6:14 pm

Tonight, on Kesari Nandan, we see a tense environment in the house. Madhavi is upset to see how Kesari is losing on all her values to accomplish her dreams. Later, when Kesari Nandan Singh reaches the gate of the school, we see that Jawahar and his friends tie her with rope. Jawahar then cycles with the other end of the rope thus pulling Kesari on the road. Kesari winces in pain and chants the Hanuman Chalisa simultaneously. Back at home, Hanumant and Jagat are seen waiting for Kesari Nandan Singh but Jawahar adds saying it is so unprofessional of him to not come on time.

 

Madhavi, on the other hand, starts worrying as Kesari hasn’t reached home yet. Bhawal looks for Kesari and finds her in the market place. He fails to even take Zorawar to her. Bhawal reaches the temple and starts ringing the temple bell furiously to make the pandit notice him with an injured Kesari. Both of them get shocked to see the boy in this condition. What happens next?

Will Kesari be able to practice post this? Tune in to Kesari Nandan from Monday to Friday at 8:30 pm.

﻿

