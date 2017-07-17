Khatron Ke Khiladi 8: Be prepared to see some unconventional 'Khatra' that begins on 22nd July!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 17th, 2017 at 4:35 pm

A life without risks, adventure and thrill would somehow be incomplete. Everything resides within the mortal flesh, be it courage or fear. Which one would win; is determined only when one is put into a situation as such.

 

A belief to conquer one’s fear is something exceptionally important, and that’s when show like ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ comes, turning one’s imagination into a reality!

 

Here you get to see some well-known faces from the entertainment and sports industries trying some real daredevil stunts under the supervision of experts. But one has to stay intact not thinking about defeat, not letting the fear overpower them. Well, that’s exactly what the show is all about.

 

This will be the eighth season of the show, with 12 Khiladis coming under the same roof. All the action will take place in the land of Spain.

 

 

IMG_2201

 

 

Very importantly, the stunts will be incomparable this time! Something you must have never seen before. This will be the third season for the ace filmmaker Rohit Shetty hosting the show.

 

Catch a glimpse of what’s going to happen in the episodes coming weekend.

 

IMG_2336

 

 

IMG_2260

 

 

IMG_1704

 

 

IMG_1927

 

IMG_2418

 

 

IMG_3000

 

Catch the pain in Spain!

 

Tune in Sat-Sun at 9 PM!


﻿

Connect with