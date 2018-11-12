Nomination special on Bigg Boss Season 12 tonight!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 12th, 2018

Tonight, on the nomination special episode, Bigg boss brings yet another twist and it’s the one to stay on your mind. Bigg boss got two contenders to sit next to each other and talk about how each one is better than the other and how they deserve to be in the game. From Dipika and Megha, Jasleen and Srishty, Rohit and Shivashish et cetera, who agrees to sacrifice his/her spot for whom?

 

Going forward, Rohit who is currently in the kaalkothri is seen talking to Dipika and Jasleen about his liking towards Srishty. Is this the start of something new between Srishty and Rohit? What does Srishty have to say about this?

 

With Karanvir being the captain, tonight Bigg Boss gives him the power to pick two contestants who have been breaking rules and punish them too. He picks Sreesanth and Rohit and gets them to clean a bunch of plates that are extremely dirty. Amidst all this, Megha steps in to help them which leads to an argument between Deepak and her.

 

