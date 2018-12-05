posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 5th, 2018 at 5:05 pm

The BB school bus task seems to be bringing out the bad side of every contestant one at a time. Be it with passing comments, demotivating each other or betraying fellow contenders. Tonight, the task continues and amidst all the task and all the talks, Karanvir comes and announces that everyone is betraying Somi and not playing for her. Somi, who is unaware of all this loses her temper and walks away from there.

Going forward, Deepak is seen going to Somi and clarifying his side, however, Somi is still upset. She even tells him about having double standards. The guilt is killing Deepak which makes him upset due to which he locks himself in the bathroom.