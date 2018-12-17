posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 17th, 2018 at 5:29 pm

Kickstarting the 14th week tonight, the environment in the house seems to be tense. It starts with a Sree and Dipika sitting in the garden area and having a conversation. Amidst this, Sree tells Dipika that the two finalists will be KV and herself because they are faces of the channel. Taking offense to this, Dipika gets upset with Sree because she believes that everyone who has reached till here, has reached here on his/her own merit and performance. With a clash of opinions, Sree and Dipika are seen getting into a little tiff.

Going forward, in the race to the finale, everyone seems to be competitive as each contender wants a chance to become a captain at this point in the game. The BB Fire Brigade task tonight is all about winning the captaincy tag and being safe from the next eviction. With contenders prioritizing themselves now, who do you think hails as the new captain of the house? Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more.