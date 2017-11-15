posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 15th, 2017 at 3:24 pm

Last we saw on ‘Tu Aashiqui’ how Ahaan discovers Pankti’s unconditional love for him, this gives a new strength to him altogether. This week many more shocking twists will happen on the show!

Most important one will be, JD catching Ahaan and Pankti together, hence he would finally get to know its Pankti with whom Ahaan is madly in love. All of a sudden all his love towards Ahaan changes to revenge.

JD sends out the goons to beat up Ahaan, he turns on the loudspeaker of his phone in front of Pankti as his men beat him up. Unable to bear this Pankti screams I love you Ahaan. This reinforces a new energy in Ahaan and he starts beating up the goons.

Earlier JD had blackmailed Pankti saying she needs to tell him I love you or else she will be put into coma by him.

But as she knew Ahaan is fighting back Pankti says she herself will put the injection!

What will JD do then? Till what extent can he go to own Pankti in every way possible?

To know, keep watching ‘Tu Aashiqui’ Mon-Fri