A day away from the finale, here's what their journey was all about!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 29th, 2018 at 11:32 am

Three months, five finalists and a journey to remember. With ups and downs literally every passing day, Bigg Boss Season 12 has been one ride that’s certainly going to be a memorable one for them. Be it the constant clashes, task performances, umpteen highs and lows, and the relations you walk out with. Tonight, the housemates are about to see a roundup of their journey in the house that's sure to leave them teary-eyed but also motivate them to take that trophy back home.

 

 

From Deepak to Dipika, Romil to Karanvir and finally to Sreesanth, each person in this house has shown us a different side of themselves and it’s been both, mysterious and heartwarming. So gear up ladies and gentlemen, tonight is something you just cannot miss!

 

 

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS for more.

 

