posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 20th, 2018 at 5:56 pm

Tonight's all about trust, friendship and more! Taking from that thought, Bigg Boss announced the luxury budget task called Saanp, and it’s one to definitely watch. A huge snake set-up was made in the garden area. The teams were divided into two – the red team and the blue team. Every time the snake hissed, one member from each team had to be fed to the snake. The snake’s belly was the lever that the teams could switch to change the colour of the snakes’ eye. In the end, the maximum number of people remaining from whichever team outside the belly of the snake would win the task.

Amidst the task, a little rift was created during the members of the Blue Team i.e. Jasleen, Rohit, Dipika, and Sreesanth. Dipika, Sreesanth, and Jasleen decided that Jasleen should be sent in this time as they weren't confident about Rohit standing by them. On learning about this decision, Rohit created a ruckus and even called Jasleen names that upset the entire team. Sreesanth let Rohit go because of his stubborn behaviour. But unfortunately, Rohit turned a backstabber and joined hands with Deepak and played for the Red team instead. How will the team react to this?