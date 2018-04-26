posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 26th, 2018 at 6:30 pm

A 25-year leap that changes everybody’s life is here. The leap is all about Rishi and Tanuja rediscovering their love for each other again. Rishi, reborn as Ranbir Kapoor is a famous footballer while Tanuja, reborn as Kritika in Punjab is seen prepping up for her best friend’s wedding. Over a series of events in their individual lives, destiny certainly has plans for both to meet again.

On winning a football match, Ranbir and his team celebrate that night where he has an intimate moment with a hot girl and his step mom. While getting close to them, Ranbir gets flashes of his past life and screams Tanu! Does this incident give him a clue about his past life? Kritika, under the pretext of talking to her best friend’s husband ends up talking to Ranbir and feels a connect with him.

Ranbir and Kritika can’t stop thinking about this special connect they’re feeling. Will they meet soon?

Don’t miss a single episode of Kasam every Monday to Saturday at 6 pm.