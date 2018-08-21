Aarohi to find answers to her questions!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 21st, 2018 at 5:32 pm

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi gets to know a little more about Anjali. The scene catches more intensity when a chip containing information that changes everything for Aarohi is delivered at the Raichand Mansion. Aarohi breaks down when she realizes that she has been given the face of an assassin who has perhaps killed her parents. She is hence determined to seek all answers.

 

_DSC8616

 

Aarohi tracks Deep’s moves to find out who she really is – Anjali or Aarohi. She finds a diary that can reveal all details behind the face and how Anjali was connected to her parents. Deep tries to trap Aarohi by announcing Anjali and Virat’s official engagement but is unaware of the shock he’s in for. A shocking situation awaits Aarohi at the engagement ceremony. What do you think will happen? Aarohi comes face to face with a new person who presents himself as a friend and a confidante. Who could this be? Will Aarohi find all her answers?

 

Find out more on Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Friday at 7:30 pm.

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Kunal and Nandini have a moment?

Kunal and Nandini have a moment?

Arshad and Zoya go on a date?

Arshad and Zoya go on a date?

6 unseen and cool pictures of Aashish Chowdhry that will amaze you!

6 unseen and cool pictures of Aashish Chowdhry that will amaze you!

Five things you cannot miss tonight on Dance Deewane!

Five things you cannot miss tonight on Dance Deewane!

What's next for Roop?

What's next for Roop?

You Might Also Like

Roshni: Andheron Mein Rang

Roshni: Andheron Mein Rang

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Roop - Mard Ka Naya Swaroop

Connect with