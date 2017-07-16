An unforgettable performance by Salman Khan on IIFA 2017 tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 16th, 2017 at 1:17 pm

IIFA 2017 is already rocking the entire New York City, tonight’s telecast of the event is going to be thoroughly entertaining, we bet your wait would be totally worth!

 

 

be436f70-d763-4c0f-8fe2-94eeef13a137

 

 

You will be excited to know that Salman Khan is going to give a brilliant performance tonight! Yes, so the dashing star is going to sing the songs – Main hun hero tera, Tu mere hukum ka ikka, Hangover etc and not to forget an exclusive performance on your favorite song – Sajjan radio too!

 

 

dfe41c82-dc85-4512-a85d-97d0f598ae0e

 

 

Not only this, there are many more surprises that will unfold as you watch him on-screen!

 

Do not miss tuning in at 7 PM tonight for an exclusive telecast! 


﻿

