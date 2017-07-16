An unforgettable performance by Salman Khan on IIFA 2017 tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 16th, 2017 at 1:17 pm

IIFA 2017 is already rocking the entire New York City, tonight’s telecast of the event is going to be thoroughly entertaining, we bet your wait would be totally worth!

You will be excited to know that Salman Khan is going to give a brilliant performance tonight! Yes, so the dashing star is going to sing the songs – Main hun hero tera, Tu mere hukum ka ikka, Hangover etc and not to forget an exclusive performance on your favorite song – Sajjan radio too!

Not only this, there are many more surprises that will unfold as you watch him on-screen!

Do not miss tuning in at 7 PM tonight for an exclusive telecast!