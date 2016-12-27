Big Battle In The Bigg Boss House During The 'Toofan' Task!

posted by Webdunia, last updated on December 27th, 2016 at 6:33 pm

We already know  how Swami Om and Lopamudra have their rounds of fights with other housemates in the episode of Bigg Boss tonight!

 

IMG_6975

 

 

However, things don't get over there! We will also watch today how towards the end of the day there is another rage between Rohan Mehra-Lopamudra and Manveer Gurjar over the task. Agitated and upset both parties have their say! But who is right and who is not will be only revealed during the episode tonight!

 

 
IMG_6998

 

 

 

Don't forget to tune in at 10:30 PM!

 

IMG_7025

 


