Bollywood Drama on Bigg Boss 10!

posted by Seema Chugh, last updated on November 21st, 2016 at 6:39 pm

The bar of entertainment is on a constant rise on Bigg Boss 10. Tonight the contestants play out a popular scene from the Bollywood movie Deewar. We see a rural ‘Tabela’ set up. Manveer is dressed up as a villager while Gaurav is attired like a cityman. Gaurav says to Manveer that being brothers they both started their life in this ‘Tabela’ but over years he has seen a lot of success. Gaurav continues to say that he now lives in the Bigg Boss house and sees Salman Khan every weekend. Manveer says that even today I have ‘Maa’ with me. To our surprise, Bani walks in as Maa. Gaurav reminds her that he bleached his eyebrows for her. Manveer reminds her that he removed his beard for her. In a tug of war to get her attention, both end up irritating her and she screams, “Chup!”

It's going to be 'bolti bandh' tonight with this epic twist in a classic Bollywood tale on Bigg Boss 10. Tune in at 10.30PM!