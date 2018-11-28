posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 28th, 2018 at 11:20 am

Mumbai, November 21, 2018: COLORS, India’s leading premium Hindi entertainment channel is strengthening its leadership in the fantasy and supernatural genre with the launch of ‘Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara’ – a stunning recreation of the Vishakanya folklore that existed from the time of Chandragupta Maurya. Produced by Rashmi Sharma Telefilms, the show will premiere on 3rd December 2018, Monday - Friday 10:30 pm only on COLORS.

Historically speaking, the cloak of mystery concealed the identity of Vishkanyas for too long. But folklores surrounding their existence have always fascinated viewers across age groups. COLORS’ newest offering, Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara will see a beautiful portrayal of this concept that was once considered extremely powerful to combat enemies or take revenge. The show boasts of a stellar star cast, with Adaa Khan playing the title role of Sitaara, Shilpa Saklani (Vrinda)Sandeep Baswana (Kuldip Shekavat) and Shakti Anand (King Shivdaan Singh) amongst others.

Centuries ago Indian rulers trained girls to become assassins, first making them immune to poison and then – by slowly introducing poison into their systems – turning them venomous. Hence the term ‘vishkanya’. Known for their beauty, vishkanyas used seduction to escape dangerous situations and bring empires to their knees. Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara is set in Vikralgadh village in Rajasthan and traces the journey of Sitaara, who is oblivious to her own identity. Abandoned in her infancy by her mother, she is brought up by her father Kuldip Shekavat who is a loyal palace manager to King Shivdaan Singh. Falling in love with the pretty Vrinda marks the beginning of Kuldip and the king’s downfall. The story takes a sharp turn when Sitaara embarks on a journey that forces her to choose between good and bad. Sitaara is a girl of high integrity is willing to stand by her convictions at all times, and against all people, even when it means standing up against people who might have cared for her.

Speaking about the launch, Nina Jaipuria, Head, Hindi Mass Entertainment and Kids TV network Viacom18, said – "COLORS has always created visually extravagant and immersive experiences for our viewers. With Vish Ya Amrit - Sitaara we continue to push the boundary with unique storytelling and scale that is sure create another category milestone.”

Resonating similar sentiments, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment, Viacom18, said: “Sitaara as a show has been conceived keeping in mind the new wave of concepts that come with a little element of thrill and keeps viewers on the edge of the seats. Our lead protagonist is torn between the love for her mother who is evil personified and her own value system which prevents her from doing anything but good. The viewers will love to see this tussle between sin and virtue and see her choose the path of righteousness going against the wishes of her mother.”

Producer Rashmi Sharma said: “In mythology, vishkanyas had the power to destroy empires. With Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara, a girl who doesn’t know her roots is compelled to choose between her real identity and the one she grew up with. She is an honest rendition of a woman with good upbringing. We’re sure that the audience will enjoy this journey.”

Adaa Khan said: “I’m thrilled at the opportunity and in love with my character. Her uniqueness will make her stand apart. I’m thankful to COLORS and Rashmi Sharma for believing in me and giving me a chance to awe my fans and viewers with another beautiful narrative.”

COLORS’ has won the hearts of the viewers with its innovative storytelling in the fantasy-folklore genre. The channel is confident that this exotic concept will win the hearts of the audience once again as it presents it anew through Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara

Will Sitaara’s hidden past reveal an unsteady future? Will she prove to be a femme fatale or the savior of her province?

Watch Vish Ya Amrit: Sitaara from 3rd December, Mondays to Fridays at 10.30 pm.

