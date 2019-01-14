posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 14th, 2019 at 4:38 pm

Mumbai, 12th January 2019: They say love finds you in the strangest places, it’s a promise, it’s a souvenir which once given can never be forgotten. But what happens when this strange love comes tangled in complexities of laws, conflicting lives, opposing value systems, family tussles and a bond of lifetime. Untangling this anokha bandhan will be, COLORS’ upcoming fiction drama, Gathbandhan. An edgy yet captivating love saga from the streets of Dashrath chawl in Mumbai, the show in a light-hearted manner will trace the journey of two contrasting personalities who under unusual circumstances are tied in a bond for a lifetime. Featuring Abrar Qazi, Shruti Sharma, and Sonali Jayanti Naik, Gathbandhan produced by Jay Mehtaa Productions premiers on 15th January 2019 and will air every Monday to Friday at 9:00 p.m.

Gathbandhan explores the extraordinary love story of a Gujarat ni chokri Dhanak (Played by Shruti Sharma), an honest, upright individual, who has the zeal to become an IPS Officer and a gangster, Marathi Mulga Raghu (Played by Abrar Qazi), Son of Savitri Bai Jadhav, a Bollywood fan with no aim. Under the watchful eye of his mother Savitri (Played by Sonali Jayanti Naik), Raghu takes over the family business of extortion; unknown to Dhanak; a fearless woman who holds ethical and moral values supreme. As the two enter the bond of matrimony, a conflict of epic proportions ensues between Savitri and her new daughter-in-law. Will Raghu be influenced by his paramour or will their love succumb to the manipulations of his controlling mother?

Commenting on the show, Nina Elavia Jaipuria – Head, Hindi and Kids TV Network, Viacom18 said, “Reinforcing our promise to stay connected and keep our audience engaged and entertained, we are delighted to bring back the evergreen genre of romance with Gathbandhan. The show is a unique alliance of two conflicting cultures, values and worlds. With one being an IPS officer and other being a local don, the show makes for a powerful drama which will ride high on emotions and aspiring dreams.”

Speaking about the concept of the show, Manisha Sharma, Chief Content Officer, Hindi Mass Entertainment said, “Gathbandhan is a tongue in cheek story between a boy, who is a don and a self-righteous girl studying to be a police officer. She wants him arrested along with his mom and he wants to please her to become his bride. The question lies in whether she will be able to convert him? Will she arrest him? With lots of nuances of Gujarati and Marathi families, the storyline will spice up the tashan between the two. With Kesari Nandan, Gathbandhan and Khoob Ladi Mardani Jhansi Ki Rani, we hope to keep viewers entertained with the variety of content that we are offering.”

Jay Mehtaa, founder of Jay Mehtaa Productions, said, “With the authentic bustling backdrop of Mumbai, Gathbandhan chronicles the lives of two individuals who look at their personal and professional values from two different lenses. With the clash of three strong personalities- Dhanak, Raghu and Savitri Bai, the audiences are in for a roller-coaster ride. As these two worlds converge, the question lies in whether it will lead to a battle or will they find love. Adding further, Kinnari Mehtaa, co-founder of Jay Mehtaa Productions, said, Determining and transforming characters with fresh concepts is what we believe in and our synergies matched with COLORS on this front and we are delighted to be associated with them.”

Speaking about her television debut and playing the role of Dhanak, Shruti Sharma said, “I am honored to make my debut with COLORS and portraying a strong character of an IPS Officer with defined principals. Dhanak is an idealistic young girl, who sees the world as black and white and is determined to bring change in society. Her life changes when she learns that her husband Raghu is anything but moral. What happens next, is full of dramatic twists and turns and I hope viewers will enjoy the ride.”

Commenting on his role, actor Abrar Qazi who essays the role of Raghu, said, “Essaying the role of a gangster might seem easy to eyes but turned out to be really challenging. The body language, the dialect, the clothes, it all takes a lot of time to get comfortable with. I am pleased to be associated with COLORS for giving me my debut character which so challenging and unique. I can’t wait to see viewers reaction when they see this unique love story.”

Adding further, Sonali Naik who plays the role of Savitri, said, “I am playing the role of the lady don of ‘Dashrath chawl’, who is looking for a bahu who will take forward her family’s legacy of money extortion A doting mother, she cannot fathom the idea that her son may give up the life she envisioned for him by marrying a woman like Dhanak. My character will add a flavor of fun and spice to the show and I am sure viewers will enjoy the nuances in Savitri’s characters.”

Gathbandhan revolves around three stark opposite characters, each with their own set of morals and beliefs who come together in the most unusual circumstances. While Dombivali ka Don Raghu has the city at his feet, it is up to Gujarati IPS Dhanak to make Raghu walk the path of righteousness as his better-half. In this conflict of crime vs kanoon, will love win? With tremendous performances from actors Akrar Qazi, Shruti Sharma and Sonali Jayanti Naik, Gathbandhan promises to be a wholesome entertainer with an intriguing love story at its core.

The grand launch of the show witnessed a big fat wedding of two these two contrasting personalities, destined to unite, Raghu and Dhanak. Gracing the ‘Anokha Gathbandhan’ were the daredevils khiladis of Khatron Ke Khiladi - Avika Gor and Sreesanth along with Shilpa Sakhlani from Vish Ya Amrit Sitaara – Ek Vishkanya Ki Kahaani. Thousands of people came to bless the couple and celebrate their D-day as Raghu and Dhanak performed every wedding ritual with utmost bliss.

