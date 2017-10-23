Dhinchak Pooja & A-cash entertain the Bigg Boss housemates tonight!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 23rd, 2017 at 3:52 pm

Indeed Diwali dhamaka last weekend was the wild card entry of internet sensation DHINCHAK POOJA! The girl who got quite popular on social media for the peculiar songs she came up with. She has proved that any publicity, be it positive or negative only makes a person popular.

It was priceless seeing host Salman Khan’s reaction as Dhinchak Pooja sang on stage.

So she is the first wildcard entry this season and the viewers will actually get to witness how she as a person is, after all the comments that flooded the internet about her singing over past few months.

On her very first day in the Bigg Boss house Dhinchak Pooja would be seen teaming up with rapper Akash Dadlani in the house to entertain the housemates with her famous song ‘Selfie main leli aaj’.

But housemates also notice something about her that worries them. What is it?

Is this the beginning of a trouble already for the singer?

Tune in tonight to know!