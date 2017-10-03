First round of nominations tonight on Bigg Boss 11!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on October 3rd, 2017 at 12:27 pm

We can already see fire crackers bursting in the Bigg Boss house before Diwali. But tonight’s episode is going to be a real entertainment for the viewers as the night will showcase open nominations for the first time in this season.

 

As per the announcement of Bigg Boss, the housemates would have to use stamp on the contestants’ faces whom they would want to nominate. Each housemate would have to nominate two other housemates who they feel should be evicted from the house giving respective reasons.

 

It would be interesting to see Jyoti Kumari and Shilpa Shinde being targeted during the nominations but the two ladies have their own reasons to defend themselves. One should watch out for this!

 

The real twist of the nominations tonight is that although the housemates would take two names for nominations individually but the final decision would be of their neighbors!

 

Well, this certainly is going to make the padosis happy and make them feel having an upper hand!

 


