Get on a laughter ride with Entertainment Ki Raat @ 9 Limited Edition

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on April 27th, 2018 at 6:20 pm

Your weekend dose of madness is here with Entertainment Ki Raat @ 9 Limited Edition! Make way for truckloads of laughter, lots of sarcasm and pure joy. To add to the fun, this episode will have one of Bollywood’s favourite couples Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover who will not only laugh along with you but also roast the hosts. Now isn’t that something you would want to see?

Stay tuned to know more for this weekend is all about keeping you entertained! 

 

 

