Glam up like these Marvelous Maas

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 6:59 pm

Can we ever describe the bond with our mothers? It’s nearly impossible to put into words the love we share with her. Young or old, the love of a mother is unconditional that demands nothing in return. From being a friend to a teacher to the constant support system to an investigator, she plays all these identities with ease.

One character that gets us all choked up, emotional and connected to is the one played as a mother. There’s always a soft corner for that character even if it’s dealing with all the controversies surrounding them.

We have listed down few of our favourite characters from Colors TV that cherished the forever bond with mothers. Happy Mother’s Day!

Swabhimaan

Sharda is a single parent of Naina and Meghna who has worked super hard to raise her two daughters to be well-educated and fighters of truth. She made sure to instill true values of an independent woman in her daughters. Sacrificing and strong- just how all mothers are.

Her simplicity reflects in the way she dresses up- simple and elegant. You can jewel up like her with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

Shop here

Shakti

Preeto is extremely protective of her son Harman and wants the best for him. But that’s the love of a mother - wants her child to be happy no matter what.

Preeto keeps her daily look subtle and simple with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

Shop here

Dil Se Dil Tak

Indu Bhanushali reminds us of our times with our mother when she is angry with us yet never fails to lend her supportive hand. Aren’t moms the sweetest?

Indu maintains her rich and royal stature with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

Shop here

Thapki Pyar Ki

Vasu, apart from being a loving and caring mother, is also a very supportive mother in-law. No matter what the circumstances are her love for Dhruv, Bihaan and Thapki doesn’t go unseen.

Want to slay that sari with apt jewelry look like Vasu? Do it with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

Shop here