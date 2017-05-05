Glam up like these Marvelous Maas

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 6:59 pm

Can we ever describe the bond with our mothers? It’s nearly impossible to put into words the love we share with her. Young or old, the love of a mother is unconditional that demands nothing in return. From being a friend to a teacher to the constant support system to an investigator, she plays all these identities with ease.

 

One character that gets us all choked up, emotional and connected to is the one played as a mother. There’s always a soft corner for that character even if it’s dealing with all the controversies surrounding them.

 

We have listed down few of our favourite characters from Colors TV that cherished the forever bond with mothers. Happy Mother’s Day!

 

 

Swabhimaan

 

Sharda is a single parent of Naina and Meghna who has worked super hard to raise her two daughters to be well-educated and fighters of truth. She made sure to instill true values of an independent woman in her daughters. Sacrificing and strong- just how all mothers are.

 

Her simplicity reflects in the way she dresses up- simple and elegant. You can jewel up like her with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

 

Shop here

Integration Swabhimaan1

 

 

Shakti

 

Preeto is extremely protective of her son Harman and wants the best for him. But that’s the love of a mother - wants her child to be happy no matter what.

 

Preeto keeps her daily look subtle and simple with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

 

Shop here

Integration Shakti2

 

 

Dil Se Dil Tak

 

Indu Bhanushali reminds us of our times with our mother when she is angry with us yet never fails to lend her supportive hand. Aren’t moms the sweetest?

 

Indu maintains her rich and royal stature with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

 

Shop here

Dil-Se-Dil-Tak-3

 

 

Thapki Pyar Ki

 

Vasu, apart from being a loving and caring mother, is also a very supportive mother in-law. No matter what the circumstances are her love for Dhruv, Bihaan and Thapki doesn’t go unseen.

 

Want to slay that sari with apt jewelry look like Vasu? Do it with #ColorsVoyllaNavrangJewelry.

 

Shop here

Integration Thapki1

 

 


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with