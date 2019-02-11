posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 11th, 2019 at 5:22 pm

We’ve all heard stories of heroes from yesteryears and beamed with immense pride. Their contribution toward a free India is something that will be etched in our minds forever. Amongst the many superheroes, here’s a story of a woman who raised the bar by many quotients when it came to matching levels of both, bravery and leadership. Known as the only man amongst rebels, Rani Laxmi Bai a.k.a Manikarnika is someone who battled multiple internal conflicts, challenged societal stigmas and rebelled against the Britishers like a storm.



Born in the holy city of Varanasi, Manikarnika was raised by a patriotic father who shaped her world view, respected her opinions and instilled in her the virtues of freedom and national pride.



Tonight at 9:30 pm, it’s time to relive this journey and experience the ultimate journey of this fearless queen. Here’s a quick sneak peek of a young girl, Manikarnika who was compassionate, wife to a pro-British King and the ultimate queen of Jhansi coming your way!