"I love you Zoya!"

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on September 5th, 2018 at 5:20 pm

This week on Bepannaah, Zoya comes in support of Aditya and tells everyone that he cannot harm anyone. In the heat of the moment, she even tells Arshad that everything between them is over! Zoya gets upset and on the other side, Anjana is trying to gauge Aditya’s point of view and trying to provoke him against Arshad. After a while, we see Arshad at Zoya's house who comes to tell her the truth about Aditya. To get clarity, Zoya calls Aditya home. On questioning him about the incident, Aditya finally confesses that he loves her and everyone is shocked. Zoya then slaps him and asks him to leave.

 

IMG_3835

 

 

Aditya and Arjun, on the other hand, are having a serious conversation on how to make Zoya understand that he wasn’t lying to her. Noor meanwhile tells her that she knew everything from the beginning. Zoya requests Noor to inform Aditya or Arjun about her engagement with Arshad. Roshnaq notices the fake smile on Zoya’s face and tries to console Zoya. She tells Zoya to close her eyes and that Allah will help her in making the right decision. Who does Zoya see? Does she really agree to marry Arshad? Find out this week from Monday to Friday at 9:30 pm. 

 

 

IMG_3928

 

 

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Unusual Couples, Unusual Relationships - One Bigg Boss House

Unusual Couples, Unusual Relationships - One Bigg Boss House

Are Kunal and Nandini about to get caught?

Are Kunal and Nandini about to get caught?

Five things to expect on Dance Deewane this weekend!

Five things to expect on Dance Deewane this weekend!

Seven times Arjun Bijlani made major style statements on the sets of Dance Deewane!

Seven times Arjun Bijlani made major style statements on the sets of Dance Deewane!

Proof that THIS team works hard but parties harder!

Proof that THIS team works hard but parties harder!

You Might Also Like

Roshni: Andheron Mein Rang

Roshni: Andheron Mein Rang

Internet Wala Love

Internet Wala Love

Dance Deewane

Dance Deewane

Naagin 3

Naagin 3

Kaun Hai?

Kaun Hai?

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka

Connect with