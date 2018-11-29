posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 29th, 2018 at 6:03 pm

The luxury budget task failed to have any winner as Somi and Jasleen could not come to a conclusion thus resulting in a tie for both the teams. As there were no winners in the task, Bigg Boss asked the housemates to select four members as captaincy ke daavedaar based on their performance in the luxury budget task. Failing to come to a conclusion, Bigg Boss refrained Somi and Jasleen from being a part of the discussion and even participating in the captaincy task.



Post a few heated arguments, allegations and comparisons between the other housemates, everyone finally decided to nominate Dipika, Romil, Deepak and Surbhi as the captaincy contenders. Megha and Rohit were deeply distressed by this decision as no one took their name. Megha was specifically upset with Sreesanth and Rohit with Surbhi. Does the game change now?

Going forward, Dipika was made to read the task announcement which read the following: The garden area had four swords with Dipika, Romil, Surbhi and Deepak’s name. The contenders had to choose four others who will guard these swords. They had to protect the sword for as long as they could. They were not allowed the leave even for washroom breaks. The moment anyone left the sword, and someone else lifted the sword, that person will be eliminated from the captaincy race. As a rule, no one could forcefully pull out anyone’s sword but had to convince them to leave the sword. Dipika chose Megha, Romil chose Jasleen, Deepak chose Karanvir and Surbhi chose Rohit to protect their sword.

Who do you think makes his way towards captaincy this week? To find out more, don’t forget to watch Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS