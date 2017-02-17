Know 'Meghana' from Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 17th, 2017 at 12:56 pm

Name - Sangeita Chauhaan



Nickname - Priya



Screen Name - Sangeita Chauhaan



Birthdate - 23rd Jan

Favourites:



Colour - White



Food - Indian cuisine (Dal Tadka and Rice)



Beverage - Coconut water or fresh lime water..



Celebrity - Vidya Balan



Song/Genre - Many / enjoy global music



Pastime - Read, Travel, shop, etc.



TV Show - Game Of Thrones



Book - The Secret, Mehula



Holiday Destination - Greece



Sport - Used to play Badminton and Volleyball

Best Friend for Life - Avni



First Crush - Hrithik Roshan



First Love - Parents



Describe Yourself - Honest and Optimist



What did you want to become while growing up? - Actress



Secret talent we should know about - Cooking



Define Love - Can't define but I think... genuine smile, makes u feel good, let's you be yourself and let's you grow as a person.



Things that make you happy - Little little things (cheap thrills) and Nature (sunset, water bodies, etc)



Ideal Date - Quality time with someone who lets you be yourself..



Say something about COLORS - I've been a regular viewer of colors since it's launch.. n now I'm making colourful relationships and memories with this entertainment body.. I'm honoured..