Know 'Meghana' from Ek Shringaar Swabhimaan

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on February 17th, 2017 at 12:56 pm

Name - Sangeita Chauhaan


Nickname - Priya


Screen Name - Sangeita Chauhaan


Birthdate - 23rd Jan

 

 

11326543_117307048614789_2090517154_n

 

 

 

Favourites: 


Colour - White


Food - Indian cuisine (Dal Tadka and Rice)


Beverage - Coconut water or fresh lime water..


Celebrity - Vidya Balan


Song/Genre - Many / enjoy global music


Pastime - Read, Travel, shop, etc.

 

11311196_983598568329354_1773865756_n

 

 


TV Show - Game Of Thrones


Book - The Secret, Mehula


Holiday Destination - Greece


Sport - Used to play Badminton and Volleyball

 

Best Friend for Life - Avni


First Crush - Hrithik Roshan 


First Love - Parents


Describe Yourself - Honest and Optimist


What did you want to become while growing up?Actress


Secret talent we should know about - Cooking


Define Love - Can't define but I think... genuine smile, makes u feel good, let's you be yourself and let's you grow as a person.


Things that make you happy - Little little things (cheap thrills) and Nature (sunset, water bodies, etc)


Ideal Date - Quality time with someone who lets you be yourself..


Say something about COLORS - I've been a regular viewer of colors since it's launch.. n now I'm making colourful relationships and memories with this entertainment body.. I'm honoured..


﻿

