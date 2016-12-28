Oh Wow! DJ Bravo To Romance Jacqueline on JDJ9 This Weekend!

Our jovial host and dost Maniesh Paul will never leave a moment for us to get bored! In an interesting twist we will watch this weekend how Maniesh requests beautiful Jacqueline Fernandez to come on the stage and asks Bravo to enact some romantic scenes with her! Oh, looks like too much fun! Eh?

 

IMG_8238

 

 

There will a moment where Bravo will do the rounds of the lovely lass as if fallen in love for the very first time and singing around the trees with her! Awww.... this one is definitely gonna be a treat to watch!

 

IMG_8234

 

 

​This is not the end! There is much more in store for all of you!

 

IMG_8243

 

 

 

Do tune in to watch JDJ9 coming Sunday at 10 PM!​


