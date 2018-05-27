Proof that THIS team works hard but parties harder!

Crazy boomerangs, random dance breaks to non-stop banters; the team of Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka is surely one of the happiest teams we’ve come across. They’re always up to some fun on the sets and it’s never a dull moment around them. Currently, with a storyline this intense between characters, the team certainly knows how to balance it all!

 

Watch and learn!

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Happpyyyy 💃💃🕺 @shaktiarora @dhamidrashti 🤣🤣🤣

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

🤣🤣🤣🤣 Crazy Maggie moment @shaktiarora 😆

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Awesome director @ravs0058🤗😍 making us go crazy 🤣🤣🤣@shaktiarora

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

Indore times #funtimes #yummfood #loveeeee @shaktiarora

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

Girls having fun💃💃 Hawa mein uddta jaeee ♥️😍@dhamidrashti

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

Akhiyaan udeek diyaaaa......😍♥️

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

 

You win some....you lose some😂 @shaktiarora morning run.....goa diaries 🤣

A post shared by Aditi Sharma (@aditidevsharma) on

 

 

Don't miss a single episode of Silsila Badallte Rishton Ka from Monday to Friday at 10 pm.

﻿

