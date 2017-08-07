Sanchi cuts-off all the ties with Veer this week!

posted by Shambhavi, last updated on August 7th, 2017 at 7:09 pm

We know how much you loved seeing Veer and Sanchi’s feelings growing for each other, but last week all of a sudden when Sanchi got to know that he is Dr.Malhotra’s son she got the worst shock! Sanchi decided to end everything between her and Veer.

This week we will see how Veer in a perplexed state chases Sanchi to find his answer, at the same time getting equally surprised to see a sudden change in her behavior. Sanchi would be seen avoiding him every time. To teach her a lesson Veer would get a girl named Alia and introduce her as his girlfriend. Sanchi wouldn’t react but would be seen getting jealous of Alia. Dr. Malhotra who is keeping an eye on the two, would feel happy with this latest development.

In the story we will also see how Priya, who is extremely troubled in her marriage would tell the truth about Ravi’s murder to Dr.Anand and also that Vikrant killed him. Will Vikrant once again be able to escape giving wrong notions?

Khushboo will be exposed in front of the entire family as Jaya has been keeping a watch on her all this while, she will eventually be thrown out of the house by Ashok.

The above is just a hint of what’s in store for you this week.

