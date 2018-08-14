posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 24th, 2018 at 3:58 pm

Shakti Arora and his wife Neha Saxena have always been one of television’s most-admired jodis. From posting adorable selfies to their wedding portraits; supporting each other’s latest work to detoxing from work at gorgeous destinations; these two are nothing but GOALS! Not to forget that the two of them are extremely fashionable and never cease to make a statement, be it on a holiday or in their day-to-day life. The duo recently took off for a little break and we cannot get enough of their pictures! Amidst lush greens and fresh air, here are a few pictures from their social media handles that are too good to miss!