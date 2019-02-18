Sitaara against Vrinda?

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on February 18th, 2019 at 6:39 pm

This week on Shakti, an aggravated Sitaara tries to kill Viraj. Also, Vrinda’s lie is out and Sitaara gets to know the real truth about her intentions and pledges to stand against her and protect the Rajparivar. On realizing her mistake, Sitaara apologizes to Kuldeep and Viraj for all the misunderstandings and promises to protect the entire family against the evil. How will Vrinda and her sisters react to this? Do they have a revenge plan in mind?

 

Going forward, we see Padmini’s birthday celebrations in full swing. In the meantime, Vrinda and the other Vishkanyas think that the time is now ideal to take their revenge. Keeping this in mind, they plan their attack on Viraj. Will Sitaara be able to save him or will the Vrinda and her sisters emerge victoriously?

﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

Another situation for the Roop and his family?

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

What Khatron ke Khiladi Season 9 has in store for you tonight!

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is this the end for Bela and Mahir?

Is Saumya a step closer to Sohum?

Is Saumya a step closer to Sohum?

A secret intruder in Jai and Aadhya's story?

A secret intruder in Jai and Aadhya's story?

You Might Also Like

Jhansi ki Rani

Jhansi ki Rani

Court Room

Court Room

Gathbandhan

Gathbandhan

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Khatron Ke Khiladi Season 9

Kesari Nandan

Kesari Nandan

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Sitaara: Ek Vishkanya ki Kahaani

Connect with