posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on January 25th, 2019 at 4:18 pm

Television heartthrob, Shivin is someone who is taking over the world of internet with his charm. He makes his role as Jai Mittal in Internet Wala Love so relatable and effortless because believe it or not, the situations he’s in and his reactions to the same have all been a part of our life at some point too. Going by the show name, we looked him up on the internet and came across his Instagram feed which is nothing but fun to scroll. He’s all about living in the moment and making the most of it.



#1 Everything can wait except food. Period!



#2 Combined shoots and all the madness that comes with it is worth capturing after all.



#3 Always make time for some fun!



#4 Or to break into a dance move with your buddies!

#5 A little fun in between shots is imperative.



#6 Dress up and pose? Yes, please!



#7 Playing every role with perfection is what Shivin a.k.a Jai Mittal strives for!



Like him? Love him? Yes? Well, tune in to Internet Wala Love from Monday to Friday at 6 pm.