posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 27th, 2018 at 6:37 pm

She’s got a million-dollar smile, looks that could kill and a body that will make you hit the gym right away! Rubina or as famously known Saumya from Shakti is one diva. From her acting abilities to flaunting her looks with great confidence, Rubina gets a grade A in both. We’re very used to seeing her as Saumya who wears a bunch of beautiful sarees, but in reality, Rubina is a lot more than that!

On the occasion of her birthday, here's rounding up some of her most stunning images! Scroll away!

Fly #happyinternationaldanceday A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Apr 29, 2018 at 12:18pm PDT

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on Feb 5, 2018 at 5:52am PST