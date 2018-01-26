We bet these photos of Rubina will make you drool!

She’s got a million-dollar smile, looks that could kill and a body that will make you hit the gym right away! Rubina or as famously known Saumya from Shakti is one diva. From her acting abilities to flaunting her looks with great confidence, Rubina gets a grade A in both. We’re very used to seeing her as Saumya who wears a bunch of beautiful sarees, but in reality, Rubina is a lot more than that!

 

On the occasion of her birthday, here's rounding up some of her most stunning images! Scroll away!

 

 

Fly #happyinternationaldanceday

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

 
 

@ashukla09 you bring out the Best in me💓💋

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

It’s a KISHMISH 💜 day...... we have our own unique 😻😻love story .....

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

I love My Dose of Vitamin D💞 #sun #tan #naturestherapy

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

 

A post shared by Rubina Dilaik (@rubinadilaik) on

 

 

 

﻿

Connect with