Why We Love Devanshi And Vardaan As a Jodi

posted by Tuhin Mitra, last updated on May 5th, 2017 at 1:42 pm

Devanshi and Vardaan really work together as a Jodi. The two have become almost inseparable despite some ups and downs in their life. The one thing that makes their bond so special and strong is the fact that they were childhood friends. The two have have been through a lot together and their understanding for each other goes beyond the ordinary. It’s no wonder that people have become so smitten with the Jodi and started dubbing them with cute couple names like ‘DevDaan’, ‘VarShi’ and ‘VaNshi’.

 

devanshin

It’s not just the Jodi itself, but the actors who really breathe life into the characters and the fact that they share extremely strong chemistry. Helly Shah and Mudit Nayar look amazing together and they are doing a great job with the portrayal of their characters.

 

IMG_7855

There have been times when Devanshi and Vardaan had their differences and faced certain difficult challenges with people trying to separate them, but they managed to overcome all of it and create an unbreakable bond. Their love for each other knows no bounds.

 

DSC_0346

Vardaan has always been a pillar of strength for Devanshi and saved her life numerous times. He has taken a stand for her during extremely troubled times. That stands as a testament for his immense love, support and respect for Devanshi.

 

DSC_0652

Their love kept blossoming and eventually Vardaan fell head over heels in love with Devanshi and ended up proposing marriage to her. Their romantic journey has been taking its natural course and nothing feels forced which makes it all the more real and appealing.

 

IMG_9023

To see them grow into such great characters who have forged such an amazing bond has been a delight to watch and the journey has been nothing short of amazing.

 

Here’s hoping we get to see more adorable moments between the popular Jodi and they continue walking down the beautiful path of romance.

 

Keep watching ‘Devanshi’ Mon-Sun at 7 PM to see their love story unfold!


﻿

Post Your Comments

RECOMMENDED

Recommended

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Entertainment Ki Raat at 9: This talented bunch is coming to tickle your funny bone.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Tu Aashiqui: Ahaan and Pankti reach the Koli village.

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Bepannaah: Will love take over between Aditya and Zoya?

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Band Baaja Baraati: The Mahasangam you cannot miss!

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

Kasam: Tanuja and Rishi to get killed in a car crash?

You Might Also Like

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

Entertainment ki Raat@9 - Limited Edition

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

JIO DHAN DHANA DHAN LIVE

Bepannaah

Bepannaah

Belan Wali Bahu

Belan Wali Bahu

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Laado - Veerpur Ki Mardaani

Tu Aashiqui

Tu Aashiqui

Connect with