posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on August 25th, 2018 at 12:56 pm

A day without laughter is a day wasted!



Owing to that thought, we're bringing to you a little something that's going to make you laugh for a bit if not much. Social media is all about posting the latest happenings in your life and when it comes to celebrities, we've barely seen them posting memes on their handles. However, Nia Sharma is someone who swears by memes. Our very own Aarohi from 'Ishq Mein Marjawan' has achieved tremendous fame over the years. She claims Instagram to be her favorite platform and so making full use of it is assertive. But ever wondered what she posts on her profile? Funny memes! Yes, you read it right. Apart from a bunch of her stunning pictures, she loves to post memes on her Instagram too.

Scroll away for a laughter riot!

❗️ A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Aug 10, 2018 at 2:57am PDT

#brainstormsession like... 😥😭 A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 7, 2018 at 10:58pm PDT

Subtle representation of our ordeals. A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 16, 2018 at 12:49am PDT

Me a Scrutiny expert! A post shared by Nia Sharma (@niasharma90) on Jul 28, 2018 at 11:55pm PDT