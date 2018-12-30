12 moments we've wanted to rewind on Bigg Boss 12 more than once!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 30th, 2018 at 1:29 pm

We’re a few hours away from the Bigg Boss 12 finale and wondering how three months have gone by so soon. Though the was journey nothing less than a rollercoaster ride, it has surely been a memorable one! With so much going on in the house at all times, here’s a quick round up of some of our favorite moments in the house. Trust us, you’ll want to see them all!

#1 Deepak Thakur and his unique songs!

 

 

Play

 

#2 Some aww-worthy moments in the Bigg Boss 12 house!

 

Play


 

#3 Ever shown love to anyone in a different way? No? Well, let Deepak Thakur show you!

 

Play

 

#4 With so many singers entering the house, Salman tried his hand at singing too! 

 

Play

 

 

#5 When tasks decided the way forwards in relationships.

 

Play

 

 

#6 Amidst all the chaos in the house, we had a special guest entering the outhouse with Salman Khan! Guess who?

 

Play

 

 

#7 Time to ring in the festive bells, everybody!

 

Play

 

 

#8 When the wild card entries took over, the housemates had to gear up for a tough competition because...

 

Play
 
 
 
#9 Adorable moments like these is something we looked forward to!
 

 

Play

 

 

#10 After adorable moments came in some bitter fights like these.

 

Play

 

 

#11 Three months later, this happened and the housemates were on cloud 9!

 

Play

 

 

#12 And just before the finale, the housemates got a chance to prove themselves one last time!

 

Play

 

 

These housemates will soon step out with a bag full of memories while one of them steps out with a winner tag! Who do you think that person is?

Tune in to the Bigg Boss 12 finale tonight at 9 pm sharp!

