posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 6th, 2018 at 4:08 pm

All’s well that ends well! With the BB School bus task coming to end last night, we had Surbhi and Rohit who emerged as captaincy contenders. The battle now continues between the two who’ve got to convince the housemates to vote for them. Who do you think deserves to be the captain this time.

Amidst all the captaincy chaos, Deepak, who is still guilty of what happened wants to work on the mistake he made and ends up running on the treadmill non-stop. He is also seen jumping in the pool and going underwater, holding his breath.

Tonight, gear up for some entertainment coming your way with a singing face-off between Deepak and Jasleen. Going forward, Jasleen will also be seen teaching Romil, Megha and Deepak a few dance moves on famous songs like Chadhti jawaani and Dola la re dola. Lastly, the quarrel between the Sree and Karanvir intensifies as Sree passes another personal comment on him. How does Karanvir react to this?