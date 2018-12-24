A stunning Santa is about to enter the BB 12 house tonight!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on December 24th, 2018 at 4:48 pm

Tis the season to be merry and so tonight’s an eventful night in the Bigg Boss 12 house because the housemates are in for sweet little surprises. We’re a day away from Christmas and as per tradition, we’ve sent a Santa inside the house to surprise the housemates with gifts! This Santa is none other than the gorgeous Urvashi Rautela who is baring some treasures for them and trust us, this is something that’s going to make the housemates SO happy! Can you guess what’s in store for them?

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-24 at 9.29.20 am
 
 

 

 
Screen Shot 2018-12-24 at 9.32.15 am

 

 

Going forward, Bigg Boss picked a few contenders in the house who were given secret tasks! Deepak was asked to hide personal belongings in the house and blame it on Karanvir Bohra, while Surbhi was asked to instigate Dipika and make her cry only so we see Sreesanth reacting to it! Will the housemates find out about this secret task?

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-24 at 9.12.54 am

 

 

Screen Shot 2018-12-24 at 9.17.27 am

 

 

Tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on COLORS to know more!

﻿

