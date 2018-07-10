Ahaan Proposes to Pankti

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 10th, 2018 at 4:39 pm

This week on Tu Aashiqui, we see that Ahaan proposes to Pankti and takes her to their dream house. On arriving there, he finds out that Rangoli has already bought the house. Vikram, on the other hand, does not reveal that Ahaan will be the face of the company. Ahaan and Pankti decide on going to a pub where Pankti plans on giving Ahaan his surprise. Here, some men disrespect Pankti and Ahaan gets into a brawl with them. 

Ahaan tries to get Vikram to launch Pankti but Vikram is hesitant in doing so and even Pankti doesn't agree to this. She tells Ahaan that she wants to build a name on her own merit. What do you think happens next? Stay tuned to know more.

 

Watch Tu Aashiqui from Monday to Saturday at 7 pm.


