posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 10th, 2018 at 4:11 pm

Tonight on Weekend ka Vaar, before one member from the happy club gets eliminated, Bigg Boss granted Surbhi, Romil, Somi and Deepak, a power to pick four contestants who, according to them should have been nominated. These four would then be punished by them, and FYI, this punishment included throwing ice cold water, flour, muck, and rotten tomatoes. Who faces the wrath? Any guesses here?

In other news, Priety Zinta will be seen gracing Weekend ka Vaar tonight and will be seen having a great time with Salman Khan on stage. P.S. This includes a lot of Bollywood trivia. Going forward in the episode, Salman Khan also accused Deepak and Surbhi of passing personal comments on Jasleen and of character assassination too! Will they have a justification for this? With the recent captaincy task, Dipika was also called a ‘partial sanchalak’ and even punished for the same.

