posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on November 9th, 2018 at 2:42 pm

Day 53 in the Bigg Boss 12 House was one loaded with emotions, festive feels and good wishes from family back home. Taking a motivational cue from there, this new day brings the last leg of the ‘yahan wahan’ task where the four daavedaars compete with each other for the captaincy! Each of them will be given one water bowl. The four of them need to hold it and walk in a square-like set up in the garden area. The condition here is to not allow water to fall from the bowl. As soon as the water in any bowl is over, that particular contender is out of the league, and the last one to stay becomes the captain. Dipika is the sanchalak of this task.

The housemates will be seen plotting and strategizing against each other and making their team member win. With Happy Club under danger, will Romil or Somi succeed in becoming the captain? Or will Karanvir or Megha, take the captaincy tag away? This competition is something you cannot miss!

