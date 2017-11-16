posted by Shambhavi, last updated on November 16th, 2017 at 1:19 pm

Mumbai, 15th November 2017: After the staggering success of the ‘Comedy Nights’ franchise, COLORS is ready with yet another late-evening entertainment riot called – Entertainment Ki Raat. Replete with all kinds of entertaining segments including stand-up comedy, musical rapping, drop the mic, celebrity chat segment and many more, the show will prove to be an entertainment variety show.

Spanning multiple segments in a one hour episode, the show brings together an ensemble cast of some of the most loved faces of Indian television. Ravi Dubey, Dipika Kakar, Karan Wahi, Asha Negi and Mubeen Saudagar will be seen keeping the audience in splits with mini talent-bombs Kavya, Kian and Divyansh putting up a Stand-Up act like no other. Aditya Narayan with the ‘Drop The Mic’ segment will challenge celebrities to sing while RJ Malishka, Raghu Ram and Balraj Siyal will be seen hosting a fun segment - interviewing guest celebrities. Produced by Optimystix, Entertainment Ki Raat will launch on 18th November and will air every Saturday and Sunday at 10PM.

Elaborating on the same, Manisha Sharma, Programming Head – COLORS said, “Entertainment Ki Raat is something that we at COLORS are feeling very excited about. There will be lots of familiar faces of the television industry doing entertaining challenges and having fun with celebrity guests. The celebrity line up is fabulous, ranging from across all genres and will make you laugh, I promise.”

Producer Vipul Shah from Optimystix further added saying, “We have been creating high entertainment shows for over a decade and half now but with this show, we are expanding the horizon and adding fresh genres to the mix that are coupled with some of the best faces from the fraternity. Entertainment Ki Raat offers viewers a whole new entertainment dimension on Indian television which is truly entertaining, unique and super fun.

With a promise to keep audiences engaged, this show is sure to be the ultimate Entertainment Buffet starting 18th November 2017, every Saturday and Sunday at 10PM only on COLORS