posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on October 18th, 2018 at 6:25 pm

If you’re regular Bigg Boss Season 12 follower, you’ll know that the environment in the house is pretty intense as of now. Task after task, we’ve seen a new side of every contestant in the house and trust us, it keeps getting better! As per tradition, Bigg Boss introduces something fun yet again and this time it is called thesansani khej khabar’ where he gives out a few controversial hints about contestants and gets the housemates to find out whose secret it is. 

 

Deepak and Shivashish are in charge of finding out who the person is basis the hint and the one with the maximum guesses win this captaincy task. To add to the drama, the contestants are seen misguiding the two to confuse them, add elements of curiosity et cetera. Tonight, we also see a tiff between Sree and Romil which makes Sree sob! What could have happened? Any guesses? Also, who will win the captaincy task and become the Appy Fizz Captain of the week?

 

Don’t forget to tune in to Appy Fizz presents Bigg Boss 12 powered by Oppo F9 Pro every day at 9 pm only on Colors to find out what happens next!

 

 

QUIZ: According to you, which song will Bigg Boss play tonight to wake the contestants up? Send us your answers in the comments below NOW!

Connect with