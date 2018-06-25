Deep and Aarohi get locked!

This week on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Deep finds his way back to save Arohi and the masks come off. Roma and Virat are fighting against Deep and Arohi. In a series of events, Dalip Singh cheats on Deep and Arohi, and ends up locking them in the cellar. While the two of them are locked and trying to find a their way out, Arohi tries to get Deep to open up and talk to her. They are almost out of the cellar when Roma and Virat walk in, but Deep and Arohi manage to lock them up instead. 

On reaching home, Aarohi discovers a shocking truth! What could this be? Do Deep and Aarohi connect?

 

Stay tuned to Ishq Mein Marjawan from Monday to Saturday at 7:30 pm.


