posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on May 22nd, 2019 at 5:35 pm

Tonight, on Ishq Mein Marjawan, Aarohi is happy that she is being able to put Deep down with Randhir’s help. Aarohi’s main aim is to get Deep to stop torturing her father and sister. Ranjeet also tells her that he is the only person who can do so. Later, for mistreating his wife, Ranjeet hits Deep with a belt as his punishment. Aarohi is moved by this gesture. She is even worried as Deep has submerged himself in ice cold water. Is Deep going to be okay?

Going forward, Aarohi gets to know that Deep has a ferocious plan which involves RDX. Aarohi, however, doesn’t choose to believe this as Deep cannot plan something so brutal, according to her. If Deep really intends on doing this, she is determined to stop it. What will she do next?

