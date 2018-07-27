Deewangi ki jhalak!

posted by Nupur Jetly, last updated on July 27th, 2018 at 4:09 pm

With a little dose of madness, trust the show excitement to only multiply! As the famous saying goes, imperfection is beauty while madness is genius; the shows airing on Colors like Dance Deewane, Khatron Ke Khiladi, Bepannaah et cetera truly live by it!

 

Thoda sa deewanapan na ho, toh kya baat bani aakhir?

 

Colors ke anek sitaaron ne chuna deewangi ka rang. Woh chahe dance ho, apne khauff ka saamna karna ho, ya beintehaan mohabbat karna ho. Kya inki tarah, aap bhi deewangi ka rang chunne ke liye tayaar hai?

 

#1 Dance Deewane 

 

IMG_0228

 

 

#2 Tu Aashiqui

 

DSC_1155

 

 

#3 Khatron Ke Khiladi

 

Capture

 

 

#4 Sasural Simar Ka 

 
a

 

 

 

 

﻿

