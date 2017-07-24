posted by Shambhavi, last updated on July 24th, 2017 at 5:42 pm

The story of Savitri Devi College & Hospital will get all the more engrossing this week. At one place where Vaidehi would make Gayatri realize that Dr. Malhotra is having an extra marital affair with Neeta, Jaya will catch Khushboo red handed! Jaya’s family will also be seen going through immense crisis as Khushboo is splurging money like anything.

Dr. Manchanda who is a fast friend of Dr.Malhotra is also Sanchi’s medical college professor will visit Savitri Devi hospital. He would mention that his student, Sanchi is pursuing her internship from Savitri Devi College & Hospital. Dr. Manchanda would be shown the photographs of all the interns from the college to identify real Sanchi Mishra. Will Sanchi get caught after this?

And there would be scenes where Veer and Sanchi would be seen having feelings for each other. Well, isn’t this something we all expected to happen after all the little fights and arguments they had, yet the chemistry between them that anticipated some spark?

